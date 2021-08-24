Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.85. Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January shares last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 1,668 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSJA. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $270,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $463,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,477,000.

