Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.79. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April shares last traded at $27.74, with a volume of 1,694 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.29.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.