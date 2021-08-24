Insider Buying: Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Buys 1,650 Shares of Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.37. 868,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,916. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.07.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 15,286.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

