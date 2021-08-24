Insider Buying: Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director James R. Larson II bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $11,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
James R. Larson II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 11th, James R. Larson II bought 500 shares of Ames National stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $11,875.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.53. 23,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,063. Ames National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $214.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 62.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 66.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 234.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ames National in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.
Ames National Company Profile
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
