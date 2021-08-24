Insider Buying: Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director James R. Larson II bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $11,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James R. Larson II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, James R. Larson II bought 500 shares of Ames National stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $11,875.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.53. 23,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,063. Ames National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $214.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 62.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 66.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 234.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ames National in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

