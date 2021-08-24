Insider Buying: Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) President Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) President Mark Starkey acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BOXL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. 2,463,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,740. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20. Boxlight Co. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 16.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOXL. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Boxlight from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boxlight by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,000,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 192,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Boxlight in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,437,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boxlight in the 1st quarter valued at $3,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Boxlight by 789.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 919,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boxlight by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

