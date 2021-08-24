Insider Buying: DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Purchases 1,390 Shares of Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Raul J. Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Raul J. Fernandez bought 575 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $20,033.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,195 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.99 per share, with a total value of $48,983.05.

On Friday, August 6th, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,545 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.55 per share, with a total value of $100,654.75.

On Friday, June 11th, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41.

DXC stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,148. DXC Technology has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

