Insider Buying: Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Backer Marianne De bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $19,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $21,527. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Backer Marianne De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Backer Marianne De acquired 600 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,006.00.

NASDAQ KRON traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 112,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,143. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -2.44. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 72.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,822,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,347,000 after purchasing an additional 41,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 142.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 318,839 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kronos Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kronos Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

