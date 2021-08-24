Insider Buying: Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Buys 37,800 Shares of Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 37,800 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $362,124.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LUMO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 58,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,132. The company has a market capitalization of $79.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,586,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital cut their target price on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

