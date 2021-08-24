Insider Buying: OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Director Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Director Yuhang Zhao acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $15,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yuhang Zhao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Yuhang Zhao purchased 4,000 shares of OncoSec Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $7,520.00.

ONCS traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 189,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.19. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $8.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.59.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 111,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 59,673 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OncoSec Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

