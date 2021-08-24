Insider Buying: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Acquires 125,900 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 125,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,637,959.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, August 20th, Joshua Kushner acquired 68,542 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $919,148.22.

Shares of OSCR stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. 3,477,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,028. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $883,252,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $388,819,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $329,682,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $276,186,000. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $197,719,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

