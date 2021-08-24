Insider Buying: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Purchases 68,542 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 68,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $919,148.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua Kushner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oscar Health alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Kushner bought 125,900 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,637,959.00.

NYSE OSCR traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. 3,477,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,028. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. Equities analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,682,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,752,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.