Insider Buying: Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CMO Acquires 2,300 Shares of Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CMO David Faupel purchased 2,300 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $12,696.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.34. 27,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,316. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 10,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 126,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 85,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 45,062 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Priority Technology by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 41,386 shares during the period. 6.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.