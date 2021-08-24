Insider Buying: Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Director Acquires 200 Shares of Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Director George Nichols III acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $10,074.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RBCAA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,575. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.63. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $9,337,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

