Insider Buying: ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CFO Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CFO Thomas Stankovich purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,613 shares in the company, valued at $56,713.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of RSLS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. 1,504,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -1.28. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $32.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,083,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target (down previously from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research report on Friday.

ReShape Lifesciences is America’s premier weight-loss solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band � System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy.

