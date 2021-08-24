Insider Buying: Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Insider Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £6,660 ($8,701.33).

Shares of ROR traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 334.40 ($4.37). 860,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,806. Rotork plc has a 12-month low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 344.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of £2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.07.

Get Rotork alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROR. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, August 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Rotork from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.