Insider Buying: The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SGR) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SGR) insider Richard Sheppard purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.61 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$180,500.00 ($128,928.57).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
About The Star Entertainment Group
