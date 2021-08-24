Insider Buying: Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG) Insider Buys 176,991 Shares of Stock

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG) insider Anthony B. Baldry purchased 176,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £10,619.46 ($13,874.39).

LON WSG opened at GBX 5.84 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.54. Westminster Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.27 ($0.11). The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £19.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15.

About Westminster Group

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services Aviation and Technology.

