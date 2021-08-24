Insider Selling: ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells 35,136 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $2,987,614.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Yinan Xiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Yinan Xiang sold 26,612 shares of ACM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $2,265,213.44.

On Friday, August 13th, Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of ACM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $308,317.30.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $2,583,300.00.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $4.14 on Tuesday, reaching $88.96. 1,038,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.03. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital raised their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 38.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after acquiring an additional 281,723 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ACM Research in the first quarter worth about $57,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ACM Research by 67.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 361,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,964,000 after acquiring an additional 145,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in ACM Research by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 321,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

