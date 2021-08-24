Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Sells 1,930 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Katie Kihorany Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $3,475,000.00.

Shares of APP traded up $2.94 on Tuesday, reaching $74.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,927. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $90.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.25.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APP. Citigroup raised their price target on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $1,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $3,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

