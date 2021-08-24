Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells 220 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $80,797.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $158,496.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total transaction of $151,533.63.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.63, for a total value of $141,208.71.

ANET traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,636,000 after buying an additional 23,814 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 367.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,378,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares during the period. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

