Insider Selling: Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) SVP Sells 4,119 Shares of Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ARW traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.94. 12,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,567. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,584,000 after buying an additional 532,677 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $20,093,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 50.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,345,000 after buying an additional 158,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,088,000 after buying an additional 139,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 311,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after acquiring an additional 134,400 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

