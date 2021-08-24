Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Sells 3,922 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total transaction of $622,460.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anirudh Devgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $423,817.65.

CDNS stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.58. 867,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,359. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $97.45 and a one year high of $159.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

