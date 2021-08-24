Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.63, for a total value of $20,917,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $18,887,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total value of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17.

Carvana stock traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.39. The stock had a trading volume of 458,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of -302.04 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Carvana by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 583,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, raised their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.04.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

