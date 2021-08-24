Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $1,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $1,338,200.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total transaction of $1,313,050.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.78, for a total transaction of $1,148,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $1,115,550.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $18.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.76. 549,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,863. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of -366.85 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.26 and a fifty-two week high of $272.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,682,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,988,000 after purchasing an additional 552,456 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.