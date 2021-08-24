Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells 3,282 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $603,822.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $9,991,850.00.
- On Friday, July 9th, Stanley Tang sold 4,278 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total value of $770,724.48.
- On Thursday, June 24th, Stanley Tang sold 13,741 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $2,476,128.20.
- On Monday, June 7th, Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $5,751,200.00.
NYSE DASH traded up $4.37 on Tuesday, reaching $187.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,458. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.84. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The company has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.37.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.80.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.