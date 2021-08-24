Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells 3,282 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $603,822.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $9,991,850.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Stanley Tang sold 4,278 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total value of $770,724.48.

On Thursday, June 24th, Stanley Tang sold 13,741 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $2,476,128.20.

On Monday, June 7th, Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $5,751,200.00.

NYSE DASH traded up $4.37 on Tuesday, reaching $187.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,458. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.84. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The company has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.37.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.80.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

