Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $1,408,900.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00.

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.57. 1,500,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,015,674,000 after acquiring an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after acquiring an additional 138,304 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,303,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,651,661 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $525,218,000 after acquiring an additional 318,840 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

