Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CFO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ENTG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,642. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.13. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $126.41.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on ENTG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.
Entegris Company Profile
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.
Read More: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.