Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CFO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ENTG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,642. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.13. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $126.41.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENTG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.