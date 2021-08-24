Insider Selling: Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP Sells 696 Shares of Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $104,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EVBG traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.63. 301,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Everbridge to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,169,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Everbridge by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,138,000 after acquiring an additional 124,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Everbridge by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Everbridge by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 299,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

