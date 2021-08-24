Insider Selling: Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Insider Sells 43,581 Shares of Stock

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) insider Steven Wolberg sold 43,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $468,495.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Wolberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Steven Wolberg sold 1,500 shares of Net Element stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $15,255.00.

NETE opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.53. Net Element, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Net Element, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NETE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Net Element by 132.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 99,152 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Net Element during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Net Element during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Net Element during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Net Element during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc, a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions.

