Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Sells 13,818 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,373.40.

On Monday, June 21st, Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total transaction of $4,351,735.44.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $1,049,168.89.

Okta stock traded up $11.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,461. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Okta by 175.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after buying an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 122.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after buying an additional 990,869 shares during the period. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth approximately $223,669,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Okta by 159.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,661,000 after buying an additional 634,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.91.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

