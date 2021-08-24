Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00.
Shares of OPRX stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.36. 237,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,833. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.13. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 536.33 and a beta of 0.65.
Several research firms have commented on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
