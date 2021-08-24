Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00.

Shares of OPRX stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.36. 237,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,833. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.13. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 536.33 and a beta of 0.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

