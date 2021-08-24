Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Sells 8,699 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 8,699 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $2,179,447.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total value of $5,316,797.60.

NYSE:RNG traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $258.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,490. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.73 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.75.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after purchasing an additional 918,512 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after purchasing an additional 180,660 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

