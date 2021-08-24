Insider Selling: SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Insider Sells 11,317 Shares of Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $495,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SAIL stock traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,825. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAIL shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

