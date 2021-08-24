Insider Selling: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Sells 1,058 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $11,098.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 194,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,049.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of STRR stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 192,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,202. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.66). Star Equity had a net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRR. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.