Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Insider Sells 2,215 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $26,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arnon Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Arnon Katz sold 3,997 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $81,458.86.

REAL stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. 25,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,081. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 3.14.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The company had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on REAL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter worth $38,217,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 42.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

