Insider Selling: Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Sells 6,050 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Meaghan Lloyd sold 6,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $538,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TRMB traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,173. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $93.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,598,155,000 after acquiring an additional 503,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $803,765,000 after acquiring an additional 72,296 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,333 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,753 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

