Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 5th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $2,410,000.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $3,100,578.66.
- On Thursday, July 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 25,349 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $2,885,223.18.
- On Monday, July 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $2,200,315.32.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,129,788.04.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $1,090,000.00.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,467,084.30.
- On Friday, June 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,010,000.00.
VICR stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.32. 1,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,963. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $122.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.25.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Vicor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $995,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vicor by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.
About Vicor
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
