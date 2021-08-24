Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $2,410,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $3,100,578.66.

On Thursday, July 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 25,349 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $2,885,223.18.

On Monday, July 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $2,200,315.32.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,129,788.04.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $1,090,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,467,084.30.

On Friday, June 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,010,000.00.

VICR stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.32. 1,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,963. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $122.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.25.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Vicor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $995,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vicor by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

