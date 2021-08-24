Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Steven J. Rice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.83. 967,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,542. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.08. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 316.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 158,277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 81.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 308,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $1,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.