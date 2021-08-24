Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Steven J. Rice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.83. 967,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,542. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.08. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
