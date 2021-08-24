Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading 30.2% Higher Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $7.76 million and approximately $9,427.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Insights Network has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00050716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.38 or 0.00815822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00100998 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,816,256 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

