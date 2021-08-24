Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading Up 20.9% Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $720.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00050169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.21 or 0.00789053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00100063 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,825,897 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.