InsurAce (INSUR) One Day Volume Tops $4.08 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. InsurAce has a total market cap of $24.41 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, InsurAce has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00004508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00053755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00123684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00155866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,182.45 or 1.00263447 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $480.79 or 0.01000473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.68 or 0.06587511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

