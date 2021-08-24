Insureum Price Hits $0.0282 on Major Exchanges (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Insureum has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and approximately $411,940.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insureum has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insureum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00054626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00048708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.04 or 0.00787015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00097151 BTC.

About Insureum

ISR is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.