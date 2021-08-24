Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,228,590. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $217.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

