Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $153.92 and last traded at $153.92. 4,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,805,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTLA. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.02.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at $523,483.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $2,637,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 826,183 shares of company stock worth $101,448,378 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

