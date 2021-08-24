Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Raised by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.20.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,382 shares of company stock worth $12,945,124 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

