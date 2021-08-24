Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,395 ($70.49).

Several brokerages have commented on ITRK. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, July 30th.

ITRK opened at GBX 5,246 ($68.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,024 ($65.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,449.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.45) per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

