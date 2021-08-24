Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Down 0.4%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.38. 2,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 22,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $439.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18.

About Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

