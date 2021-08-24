Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Holdings Lifted by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 2.94% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $53,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQQQ. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

CQQQ traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,089. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.58. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

