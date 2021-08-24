Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI) Shares Up 3.4%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.13. 442,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the average session volume of 126,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94.

