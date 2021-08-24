Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Position Lowered by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.21% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXH. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 230,100.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PXH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,441. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.92. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $24.39.

